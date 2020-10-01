After washout in Q1, Railways pulls back freight decline in Sep quarter

The has been able to arrest the decline in freight traffic to around 9 per cent in the half-year period ending September 30, 2020 at 533 million tonne (MT).

The April-June quarter with 241 million tonne (MT) freight volume was a washout for the Railways due to Covid-19 induced lockdown registering a 21 per cent decline. Freight earnings, however, saw a decline of 17 per cent at Rs 50,168 crore during the first half of the current fiscal even despite 31 per cent decline at Rs 22, 266 crore in April to June 2020.

Among the commodities, the only two commodities that showed positive growth were foodgrains and chemical manures. While foodgrains saw a rise of 87 per cent in loading, chemical manures saw an increase of 9 per cent during the first half of FY21.

Coal, however, posted a dip of 18 per cent. Coal contributes bulk to the railway freight traffic. Railway handled 234.31 MT during April-September 2020 as compared to 285.22 MT during April to September 2019. Coal contributed around 44 per cent of the railway freight traffic share and around 41 per cent of its freight revenue. Revenue from coal dropped by 32 per cent during the period. The Railways expect coal loading to remain at the same level in the third quarter and pick up in the fourth quarter.

During the period, cement and clinker handling were down by 11 per cent, minerals and ores by 10 per cent, iron and steel by 4 per cent during the period. Petroleum products saw a decline of 13 per cent and container traffic around 11 per cent.

A major goal achieved in the freight segment during the last three months was an improvement in transit time. The average speed of increased from 23 kilometre per hour (kmph) to 41 kmph during the period under review.