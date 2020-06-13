AGR case: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea may submit separate payment plans

A day after the Supreme Court directed Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to submit a roadmap for paying dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR), the legal teams of the two telcos rushed into meetings to finalise their respective strategy. While the top court had asked the companies to file a joint affidavit within five days, they’re racing against time to prepare separate payment plans and proposals, according to sources in the know.

They would be presented together to the SC next week. Counsels of both the mobile operators had sought a fortnight for submission of the ...