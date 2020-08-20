AGR case: Liquidation the only option without spectrum sale, RCom tells SC

-
ALSO READ
SC seeks govt view on Reliance Jio's liability for RCom's AGR dues
AGR case: Telecom companies can use spectrum but not own it, says SC
5G rollout, bad optics: SC order on AGR dues to have a far reaching impact
Telecom stocks trade flat ahead of today's SC hearing on AGR payments
AGR case: Give airwave details of bankrupt telecom firms, says SC
-
Reliance Communications told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it will be forced to go into liquidation if spectrum is not allowed to be sold under the insolvency process.
Senior advocate Harish Salve, who represents RCom and its committee of creditors, said "this won’t help anyone".
Salve, however, added that there was no question of spectrum sale without the approval of the telecom department.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU