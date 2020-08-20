JUST IN
Reliance Communications' resolution in limbo as DoT raises objection
AGR case: Liquidation the only option without spectrum sale, RCom tells SC

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who represents RCom and its committee of creditors, said it will be forced to go into liquidation if spectrum sale not allowed

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Salve added that there was no question of spectrum sale without the approval of the telecom department

Reliance Communications told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it will be forced to go into liquidation if spectrum is not allowed to be sold under the insolvency process.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who represents RCom and its committee of creditors, said "this won’t help anyone".

Salve, however, added that there was no question of spectrum sale without the approval of the telecom department.
