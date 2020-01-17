AGR dues: Multiple provident funds had loaned money to crisis-hit Voda Idea

JUST IN
Vodafone Idea is required to pay Rs 53,038 crore to the government as per the Supreme Court order which came in October

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

More than one provident fund had loaned money to beleaguered telecom major Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), said to be on the verge of a collapse over liabilities to the government and a heavy debt burden amid industry stress. At least three provident and pension fund schemes are seen to have invested in its debentures.

This includes the National Pension Scheme, the Board of Trustees for Bokaro Steel Employees Provident Fund and MTNL Employees Provident Fund Trust, show regulatory filings by the company. The promoters of the firm have been reluctant to put in additional money into ...

First Published: Fri, January 17 2020. 18:53 IST

