AGR dues: OIL moves SC; Moody's says business conditions risky in India

The has slapped a demand notice on Ltd seeking Rs 48,000 crore on account of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues.

OIL has received demand notices for the period from FY08 to FY19 amounting to over Rs 48,000 crore, including licence fee, penalties and interest, the company said in a statement.

OIL has taken up the matter with DoT and the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas along with other affected CPSEs and explained the non-applicability of interpretation of AGR to non-telecom

On Wednesday, filed a clarificatory/modificatory petition before the against the order and the company's further course of action will be based on the outcome of the petition.

Moody's Investors Service said the demand for payment by DoT is a credit negative for OIL and highlights the risks associated with an unpredictable regulatory environment in India where a number of in the telecom as well as other sectors have been impacted by "demands for tax and dividends as the government tries to shore up its revenue".

The company does not have sufficient liquidity to pay the amount required through reserves and internal cash flow and would have to raise additional capital to fund the payment, it said. As of September 30, 2019, the company reported cash & cash equivalents (including bank balances) of Rs 3,800 crore and Moody's expect cash flow from operations of about Rs 4,000 crore in fiscal 2020. The amount demanded by the DoT is about eight times the company's projected EBITDA for fiscal 2020 and about three times its latest market capitalization.

had obtained a National Long Distance Service Licence (NLD Licence) to establish Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA System) for control, management and protection of OIL’s pipeline network used for transportation of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products.

The NLD license is predominantly used for SCADA system and only the spare bandwidth capacity is leased-out to other telecom operators, the company said.

As per the licence terms, licence fee is to be paid on Gross Total Revenue from services provided under the NLD licence, said the company. Since the award of NLD licence, the cumulative revenue of Rs 1.47 crore is earned by OIL from leasing of spare bandwidth capacity on which all applicable licence fee and other statutory dues as per licence terms has been paid by OIL regularly.

However, based on the recent judgement on dispute raised by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), whereby, the apex court decided that entire revenue of Licensee should be considered for determining AGR, DOT has issued demand notices to OIL also seeking payment of licence fee on total reported revenue including revenue from sale of crude oil, natural gas etc., which neither relate to the NLD licence nor can be treated as supplementary/ value added services related to the NLD licence.

Besides Oil India, (DMRC) is also in the process of filing application with the SC over AGR dues.

"We expect the government to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent for the fiscal year ending March 2020. There is uncertainty as to the quantum and timing of any potential payment by OIL. However, until this dispute is resolved, there remains an overhang on the company's ratings," said Moody's Investor Service. In a scenario where the company has to pay the dues, any payment would immediately pressure OIL's ratings and take its leverage to unprecedented levels. The company has not made any provisions for the payment.