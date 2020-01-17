Vodafone Idea left on a weaker wicket after Supreme Court's AGR verdict

It does not require a big reach of the imagination to make out who will be the biggest beneficiary of the Supreme Court refusing to review on Thursday its earlier judgment on adjusted gross revenue (AGR). First comes Reliance Jio and at number two is Bharti Airtel.

And the one to find itself on the edge will be Vodafone Idea, for which the question will be whether to close down operations or still ply the trade. The reasons are simple: The AGR hit for Jio is negligible because it has to fork out a mere Rs 60 crore. And it will be easier for it to hit its target of getting 500 ...