AGR verdict: Telcos' broadband strength likely to be hit, say analysts

Last week’s Supreme Court (SC) verdict on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telcos can have a larger impact on the broadband network strength of operators, noted analysts, saying the payment will impact their ability to spend on tower tenancy. As of last week, the SC gave telecom companies three months to comply with its order, upholding the government’s definition of AGR and asked them to file a compliance report after depositing the money.

The SC had on Thursday said there would be no extension of deadline. It had also said telecom companies would have to pay the fine ...