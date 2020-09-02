AGR verdict: Will Voda Idea survive? Answer lies in ability to raise funds

Now that the Supreme Court has allowed telcos to pay their AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues over 10 years, will it be curtains for Vodafone Idea and the beginning of a duopoly of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel? Or will Vodafone Idea survive the bruises and become a much smaller player in terms of subscriber market share, albeit with a viable business model? It all depends on Vodafone Idea’s strategy going forward.

The question is, will the two shareholders, Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group, pump in more equity as they have very limited scope of raising more debt, which is close to ...