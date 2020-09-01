AGR uncertainty ends

The Supreme Court verdict on the terms of paying past dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) has brought to an end the uncertainty surrounding the 15-year-old telecom case, though a review petition is still an option.

The judgment has come almost a year after the top court had upheld the government’s definition of AGR, and that meant a payout of Rs 1.47 trillion in dues by 15 telecom companies (many of which have shut down, sold out, or are in insolvency). On Tuesday, a Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra asked the telecom companies to pay 10 per cent of the AGR dues upfront before ...