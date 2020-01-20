JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Talcher fertilizer plant to start urea production in September 2023
Business Standard

AGR: Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel file modification petition in Supreme Court

Tata Tele also moved the apex court seeking an extension of the deadline

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Telecom, Telcos
Telecom

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel on Monday filed a modification petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an extension of the January 23 deadline to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Tata Tele also moved the apex court seeking an extension of the deadline according to TV reports.

The latest development comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a review petition by the telcos, in a massive blow to the telecom industry, facing severe financial stress.

The Supreme Court, in its order on October 24 last year, had asked telcos to pay up their AGR dues within 90 days.

Sources at telecom firms had earlier said it wouldn’t be possible to cough up the entire AGR dues in a week, and that they were looking at the government's approval to a staggered payment. Vodafone Idea and Bharti, the worst hit, have to pay Rs 53,038 crore and Rs 35,586 crore, respectively, towards their AGR dues.
First Published: Mon, January 20 2020. 16:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU