AI firm Fractal buys cloud and data player Neal Analytics for unknown sum

Fractal, a global provider of and advanced analytics announced the of Neal Analytics, a cloud, data engineering and AI Microsoft Gold consulting partner, for an undisclosed amount.

Neal Analytics strengthens Fractal’s AI engineering capabilities & cloud-first offerings on Microsoft’s multi cloud ecosystems and enables clients to scale AI and power decisions; it also strengthens Fractal’s presence in the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and India.

Founded in 2011, Neal Analytics is a Microsoft Gold Consulting Partner supporting its cross-industry clients, such as PepsiCo and Microsoft, in their data-driven transformation initiatives. Neal Analytics’s over 200 team brings deep expertise on the Azure stack - across data science, AI & ML, IoT, Edge Computing, BI, application development, migration and modernization, and automation.

Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive, Fractal, said, “We are excited about partnering with Dylan and his talented team at Neal Analytics. They have built a great client-centric, people-oriented culture, and have an impressive track record of solving and scaling AI engineering challenges, especially on the Microsoft platform, for marquee clients. This partnership will accelerate our ability to power data-driven decisions end-to-end for our Fortune 500 sized clients.”

Dylan Dias, CEO, Neal Analytics, said, “This is the successful culmination of a thorough, year-long process. Our goals were to find the best long-term home for Neal’s 200 employees, a platform to scale faster, and the ability to play a bigger role in this fast-accelerating space. Fractal was a clear choice.”

Last week PE player TPG had invested $360 million (around Rs 2,700 crore) in Fractal.