AI set to drive Uber's India plans with focus on local languages

Ride-hailing app Uber’s calls, routed through the Internet, will be used to train its internal artificial intelligence (AI) engines in local Indian languages, Business Standard has learnt. Uber began rolling out the in-app calling feature through voice over internet protocol (VoIP) in October last year.

It was introduced in India early this year and was hailed as being a security measure that provided greater anonymity and privacy to both the rider and the driver. Some drivers said they aren’t sure if conversations over the Internet made through the app are recorded. ...