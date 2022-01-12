Aidrivers, Ashok Leyland to develop clean, greener autonomous vehicles

Aidrivers, a global specialist in AI-enabled autonomous solutions across industrial mobility, and commercial vehicle major have joined hands for the development of AI-enabled autonomous vehicles to meet the needs for a sustainable future, the company said in a statement.

The two have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long-term collaboration which will combine their specialist knowledge and experience to push forward together in this rapidly advancing field.

Aidrivers provides autonomous mobility solutions for industrial mobility automation which optimise clients’ business operations and enable the delivery of efficiency and quality services. Ashok Leyland, based in Chennai, India, manufactures commercial vehicles, chassis, industrial engines, marine engines and engines for gensets. The company is the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world. It has seven manufacturing plants in India, one in the UAE and one in the UK, and has a footprint across 50 countries.

In the agreement, signed early in January 2022, Aidrivers will provide AI-enabled autonomous solutions and will provide vehicle platforms; the partners will work together to explore target markets and opportunities for cooperation.

“This MoU provides the foundations for joint innovation and inspiration,” said Rafiq Swash, founder and chief executive officer of Aidrivers. “There are clear opportunities where the skills, resources, reputation and technical knowhow of both Aidrivers and can complement each other, particularly in meeting the needs of industry for a sustainable future. We are excited about the possibilities and look forward to working together to create innovative, ground-breaking autonomous solutions for a range of industrial applications.”

The company said that the agreement foresees the development of autonomous vehicles, industrial mobility equipment and other autonomous industrial automation solutions that can deliver significant value to fleet operators, logistics providers and others. As well as specific project opportunities, the MoU encompasses joint marketing and joint market access as appropriate.

N Saravanan, President and Chief Technology Officer of Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has a well-established record as a pioneer in the commercial vehicle sector, having developed many concepts that have become industry benchmarks and norms over the years. For example, we launched India’s first electric bus and India’s first Euro 6 compliant truck. We are proud of our reputation for innovation. We are delighted to be collaborating with Aidrivers and look forward to working together to create and develop the innovative autonomous solutions that will drive industry forward in the coming years.”