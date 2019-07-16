AION Capital not keen on picking up equity stake in cash-strapped DHFL

Private equity fund AION Capital, a joint venture between ICICI Venture and Apollo Global Management, is in talks to buy the retail loan portfolio of Dewan Housing Finance Company Ltd (DHFL), and is not keen on picking up an equity stake in the financially strapped firm. The move by AION, which, along with Cerberus Capital, is one of the key private equity funds interested in investing in DHFL, could affect promoter Kapil Wadhawan’s search for a strategic investor in the company.

Both are funds specialising in stressed assets. An equity cash infusion will help the company partly, to ...