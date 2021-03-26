Air India may get a new owner by June: Aviation minister Hardeep Puri

-
ALSO READ
Air India facing a very challenging financial situation: Hardeep Puri
Rajya Sabha member flags concerns over high airfares on Gulf, other routes
Bidding for Air India to be done on enterprise value: Hardeep Singh Puri
Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India has new air bubble pacts with Kenya and Bhutan: Hardeep Singh Puri
-
The central government is close to inviting financial bids for flag carrier Air India, moving toward the sale of an airline that’s surviving on taxpayer money, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri has said.
The financial offers are expected to come in within 64 days from the date of request, he said, addressing the Times Network India Economic Conclave Friday.
The process is likely to be completed by May or June, he said. Bloomberg reported on the plan earlier Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. “It’s a question of taking the decision and handing over the airline,” Puri said, without giving details of the bidders who made the initial shortlist.
Tata Group and SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh have been shortlisted to bid for the carrier, media reported this week. An invitation for financial bids will be a progress for Modi, who has failed previously to sell the enterprise that has been rescued by the government multiple times in the past decade.
The government loses Rs 20 crore everyday on the carrier, Puri said. Air India’s cumulative debt stood at Rs 60,000 crore, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU