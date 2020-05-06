Air India pilots, crew to be tested for Covid-19 ahead of evacuation ops

-
ALSO READ
Delhi airport turns one runway into parking bay as airlines ground planes
Coronavirus outbreak: Airports start stringent screening to check spread
Lockdown 2.0: Mumbai airport invokes force majeure over revenue sharing
Private airport operators look to levy fee to cover coronavirus losses
Home Ministry's list of what's closed, exempt during coronavirus lockdown
-
Air India pilots and cabin crew have to undergo Covid-19 tests before being cleared to operate evacuation flights.
The requirement of mandatory Covid-19 tests was communicated by the Home Ministry to the airline on Tuesday evening and has now led to a slight delay in resumption of operations.
"Only those crew and staff, who have tested Covid-19 negative, will be allowed to operate these flights," the Home Ministry said in its standard operating procedure. The crew will have to undergo a test again on arrival in India.
ALSO READ: Business Standard Covid-19 tracker: Tracing the pandemic in India and world
The first departure from Delhi is now planned on Thursday night to Singapore. The first flight from Mumbai to London is expected to take off on Friday morning according to the revised schedule.
Air India Express will operate two flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Thursday. These flights will be operated from Kochi and Kozhikode, respectively. The airline will also operate one flight from Kannur to Dubai next week.
On arrival, passengers will be have to undergo thermal screening. Those with visible Covid-19 symptoms will be isolated and transferred to a hospital. Other passengers would be screened again at a triage facility at the airport and will be asked to undergo quarantine at home or governement facility based on risk factors. At Delhi airport, 20 medical teams will be deployed for examining the passengers.
ALSO READ: OMC earnings to take 10-27% hit as govt raises duties, bars fuel price hike
In the first phase, 64 evacuation flights will be operated and around 15,000 citizens will be brought home.
The Home Ministry has also laid down procedures for NRIs wishing to return to their respective countries, but outbound travel from India will be allowed on entry restrictions in those countries.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU