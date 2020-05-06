Air India pilots, crew to be tested for Covid-19 ahead of evacuation ops

pilots and cabin crew have to undergo Covid-19 tests before being cleared to operate evacuation flights.

The requirement of mandatory Covid-19 tests was communicated by the to the airline on Tuesday evening and has now led to a slight delay in resumption of operations.

"Only those crew and staff, who have tested Covid-19 negative, will be allowed to operate these flights," the said in its standard operating procedure. The crew will have to undergo a test again on arrival in India.

The first departure from Delhi is now planned on Thursday night to Singapore. The first flight from Mumbai to London is expected to take off on Friday morning according to the revised schedule.

Express will operate two flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Thursday. These flights will be operated from Kochi and Kozhikode, respectively. The airline will also operate one flight from Kannur to Dubai next week.

On arrival, passengers will be have to undergo thermal screening. Those with visible Covid-19 symptoms will be isolated and transferred to a hospital. Other passengers would be screened again at a triage facility at the airport and will be asked to undergo quarantine at home or governement facility based on risk factors. At Delhi airport, 20 medical teams will be deployed for examining the passengers.

In the first phase, 64 evacuation flights will be operated and around 15,000 citizens will be brought home.

The has also laid down procedures for NRIs wishing to return to their respective countries, but outbound travel from India will be allowed on entry restrictions in those countries.