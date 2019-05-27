Air India sale back on table, govt may divest entire stake in carrier

Air India strategic sale is back on the table after a failed attempt last year. And this time, the government may consider 100 per cent divestment of its stake in the airline, Business Standard has learnt.

Big businesses are being approached all over again to assess their interest in Air India and convince them to bid once the divestment process takes off, according to sources in the know. The civil aviation ministry and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in the finance ministry are already on the job. In fact, following a high-level meeting at the ...