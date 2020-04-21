Air India sale to be delayed as govt mulls extending last date for EOI

The sale of is expected to be delayed further with the government planning to extend the last date of expression of interest (EoI) from April 30 -- for the second time -- to a new date even as potential bidders are having second thoughts about the airline in view of the changed economic environment.

Bidders, who are communicating with the Indian government, say the bankruptcies announced by several airlines globally due to the travel ban to control the pandemic have hit investor sentiment. “Airlines are now filing for bankruptcies on a daily basis and the new corporate mantra is to conserve cash. In this background, the sale of looks difficult,” said a potential bidder.



Globally, the airline industry is expected to lose $252 billion in revenues in 2020, said the airline industry body, International Air Transport Association (IATA) on March 24. The revenue loss projections were double than what was projected by IATA in early March. In India too, the industry is expected to report a negative growth of 20%-25% during FY21 in terms of airlines passenger growth rate. However, given the increase in cases, the end of the pandemic is uncertain and it is showing no signs of abating, according to CARE Ratings.



While Indian conglomerates, which were planning to submit their EoIs, like the Tatas have already announced that their post-Covid mantra will be to conserve cash, other groups including Hindujas are planning to back out, said a source close to the development.



On an average, the share price of listed airlines across the world has dropped with Norwegian falling by 85 per cent (see chart) since January 1 this year. It has also impacted Indian listed airlines, with Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), which is down 24.2 per cent and Spicejet, which is down a whopping 60 per cent year-to-date.



An executive of a 'big four' audit firm said they are expecting to hear from the Indian government by Friday or Monday. “But it’s anybody guess what is the future of the sale. The government cannot sell at a steep discount and would rather wait for the valuations to improve,” the official said.



Instead of a sale, the government will have to invest more capital in the airline as flights are not operating since the was announced. “The airline will need a bailout from the government in terms of capital infusion and its loans need to be restructured.” According to the bid document, the debt to be retained in and Air India Express remains at Rs 23,286 crore. The rest of the airline’s debt, along with its real estate assets, were transferred to another subsidiary to make the sale attractive.