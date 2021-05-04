Air India to vaccinate staff by May-end after pilots threaten to stop work

-
Air India (AI) has said a schedule for vaccinating its employees is being drawn up and all employees will be vaccinated by May-end.
The national carrier issued a statement after its pilots threatened to stop work over lack of management support for employee vaccination. “Air India has already held camps on office premises for vaccination of 45 years and above employees. Since May 1, as all persons 18 years and above can be vaccinated, a schedule for vaccination is now being drawn up and it is expected to commence as early as next week. All employees will be vaccinated by end of this month, that is May 2021. The schedule is also being drawn up keeping in mind that crew who do not have fixed working days,” Air India said.
The airline’s announcement has brought cheer for its employees and customers alike. “With no health care support to the flying crew, no insurance, and a massive opportunistic pay cut, we are in no position to continue risking the lives of our pilots without vaccination. Our finances are already spread thin...If Air India fails to set up vaccination camps on a pan-Indian basis for the flying crew above the age of 18 years on priority, we will stop work,” Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) General Secretary Captain T Praveen Keerthi had said in a letter to the airline management on Tuesday.
