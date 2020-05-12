Air passenger traffic to stay below 25% in September: Boeing CEO

Chief Executive Dave Calhoun does not expect passenger traffic to reach even a quarter of its levels in September, creating the need for airlines to make "adjustments" as they weather the impact of the pandemic.

In an interview with NBC to be aired on Tuesday, Calhoun said: "Traffic levels will not be back to 100%. They won't even be back to 25%. Maybe by the end of the year, we approach 50%. So there will definitely be adjustments that have to be made on the part of the airlines."





ALSO READ: Despite Covid-19, Club Mahindra to push for expansion with Rs 1K cr capex

Asked whether there might be a major US carrier that has to go out of business, Calhoun said: "Yes, most likely. You know, something will happen when September comes around."

In response to Calhoun's comment, spokesman Gordon Johndroe said: "He was speaking to the general uncertainty in the sector, not about anyone particular airline."