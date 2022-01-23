AirAsia India curtails flights till Feb 10 as third wave impacts demand

AirAsia India is curtailing its till February 10 as the third wave of pandemic has hit the travel demand, the airline said in a statement on Sunday. This includes all its daily to/from Mumbai, it is learnt.

Domestic traffic has shrunk nearly 38 per cent in the first three weeks of January forcing airlines to adjust schedules. Overall industry wide number of daily departures too is down to 1600-1800 from over 2500 last month.

The airline does not park any of its aircraft in Mumbai and thus operations are also impacted due to cancellation between two other cities.

“Due to a surge in Omicron cases, immediate demand for has been significantly impacted. We have consequently curtailed our schedule till February 10 to avoid inconveniencing our guests with last-minute flight cancellations. We continue to closely monitor demand and look forward to a quick recovery,” the airline said.