Airlines, private equity funds, HNIs warm up to Air India divestment

Indian and foreign airlines, private equity funds, and high net worth individuals have evinced interest in acquiring Air India, thereby giving a fillip to the government’s third attempt to successfully sell the carrier.

Sources aware of the development said India’s largest airline IndiGo, Vistara and AirAsia India (owned by Tata Sons), major global airlines like International Airlines Group (which owns British Airways and Aer Lingus), and sovereign and private global funds such as Temasek, KKR, and Warburg Pincus have attended roadshows organised by EY — an advisor to ...