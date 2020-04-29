Airports prepare to handle 30% flights in first phase of ops after lockdown

in India are preparing to handle only around 30 per cent of the normal flight schedule in the first phase of operations after lifting of the nationwide lockdown.

Both and are devising their own SOPs and limited number of flights are being planned to enable social distancing on ground and inside the aircraft. Flight operations have been suspended since March 23 and the date for resumption is yet to be announced.

"Once the lockdown period is declared to be over shall be facilitating limited domestic/ international scheduled flights in phases," Airport Authority of India (AAI) said in its internal guidelines on resumption of operations. To begin with this could mean around 30 per cent of flights, it said.

Pre-lockdown, airports in India handled nearly 7800 scheduled domestic and each day and half of them were handled by AAI airports.

Now and airports are planning for fewer flights even as they finalise new service procedures and protocols. Passenger footfalls will be less and travel demand will depend upon public confidence and ticket prices. For instance GoAir is preparing to resume with 8-10 aircraft.

In CY2019 airports in India handled 349 million passengers.

The Airport Council International (ACI) estimates that due to the pandemic, footfall to reduce by 40 percent in 2020 at Asian airports.

According to the AAI guidelines, airports with multiple terminals only a single terminal will be made operational. This will enable better cleaning.

Changes will be made in check-in process and seating arrangement inside the terminal to avoid crowding. This could include opening of alternate check-in counters or opening of counters earlier than usual. Along with social distancing, measures will be put in place for passenger screening and sanitisation of facilities.

Also limited number of food and beverage and retail outlets may be opened with take away facilities.

According to the AAI guidleines, airport facilities, such as smoking rooms, kids play areas and praying rooms shall be restricted to limited number of people to minimize gathering.

Measures are being proposed for social distancing for incoming passengers too. At Mumbai airport, sequential and gradual disembarkation of arriving passengers is being planned to ensure

social distancing. Floor marking too will be done in front of immigration and custom counters at Mumbai for social distancing.