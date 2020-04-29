States get Centre's nod to bring stranded people home, told how to

The government on Wednesday amended its guidelines to allow inter-state transit of stranded students, pilgrims, and tourists. Their movement will be allowed only by road, as trains and flights stay shut.

The decision comes after appeals from to guidelines issued on April 15 that had barred any inter-state transit of people.

However, some state governments, particularly Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh, had in recent days circumvented the Centre’s guidelines to go ahead with transporting their and students from other

At the chief ministers’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar specifically demanded that the guidelines be amended.





Kumar bemoaned how some have ignored the guidelines and transporting migrants and students from others states, but said Bihar will not be able to transport its students and migrants from across India if the guidelines were not amended. Kumar has received criticism for not arranging for transportation of Bihar's student's and migrants when other states have done so.

On Monday, Rajasthan’s recommended a uniform national policy on transit of migrants and students. Thousands of students from across India study in Rajasthan’s Kota, and states have been keen to evacuate them. Gehlot had also said the cabinet secretary and union home secretary were issuing contradictory oral statements on the issue in their respective video conferences, and that there should be written orders.

In recent days, Uttar Pradesh, and some others have evacuated students from Kota. UP has also evacuated 12,000 of its from Haryana.



On Wednesday, union home secretary issued an order amending the earlier guidelines.

The fresh guidelines allow inter-state transit of migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists and such other persons stranded in different places.

Under the new guidelines, all states and union territories (UTs) should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols to receive and send such persons. The nodal authorities will also register such persons stranded in their states/UTs.

States will need to consult each other on movement by road. Those travelling will be tested and only asymptomatic persons will be allowed.





States have been asked to arrange buses to move groups of people. These buses will need to be sanitized and safe social distancing norms will need to be followed in seating arrangement.

The states in the transit route would allow passage of such persons to the receiving state. On arrival at their destinations, these persons will be put in home quarantine unless their health condition requires keeping them in institutional quarantine. They will also need to install AarogyaSetu, the government’s app, on their phones.