Airports see uptick in retail sales, line up sweeteners for passengers

Private are seeing a gradual improvement in retail sales and are lining up incentives anticipating higher passenger footfalls during the upcoming festivals of Dussera and Diwali.

The sweeteners would include passenger engagement initiatives, consumer offers and curated menus at F&B outlets.

"We have witnessed encouraging trends in passenger footfall as well as spends in the past few months since the resumption of air travel," said a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson.

Sales have recovered due to the opening of new outlets and incentives to encourage passengers to shop and dine at Two new food and beverage outlets (Starbucks and Aubree) opened up at Bengaluru airport in recent weeks while Hagen Dazs pop-up store is expected to come up soon. The airport is signing up more brands for its retail and F&B plaza, the spokesperson said.

Bengaluru airport also ran a month long tax-free campaign till mid-Septembe footing the goods and service tax (GST) on all passenger spends during the period.

Income from retail outlets, duty frees, F&B sales, car parking, and advertising is treated as non-aeronautical revenue by It accounted for around 50-55 per cent of the total revenue of Delhi and Bengaluru airports in the last fiscal.

While the lockdown impacted the business, a gradual increase in flights is aiding traffic and revenue growth at airports.

Domestic passenger footfalls across India are trending at upwards of 150,000 since start of the month.

"Government intervention in the form of a phased unlock process, coupled with civil aviation ministry permitting airlines to deploy upto 75 per cent capacity is resulting in gradual improvement in footfalls and spend per passenger on a month to month basis," said a spokesperson.

Both BIAL and declined to share sales figures.

Last week, the Delhi airport launched a scheme enabling passengers to pre-book merchandise from its duty free stores and collect it at the time of travel. The airport operator said the online platform will make duty free shopping easier and safer for passengers who wish to limit their time at the airport.

Delhi and Hyderabad airports also have an app for contactless shopping and dining and its features are being expanded to improve passenger experience.

"It will be critical for airports to focus on increasing non-aero revenues in the scenario of gradually increasing passenger traffic given their losses and liquidity crunch. They would also need to support concessionaires who are seeking renegotiation of their contracts related to minimum guaranteed revenue share due to a sharp drop in passenger traffic," said Siddharth Roy Kapur, former executive director of