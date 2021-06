Airship Airlander 10 takes a page out of history for short-haul flights

Certain designs are ageless or rather their basic design was perfected long ago. The airship — a powered hot-air balloon — was frozen in design between the World Wars. These vehic­les could now be on the verge of making a commercial comeback, with the same basic designs modernised by the use of new technologies, and materials.

Consider this. A large vehicle that airlift lots of people and tonnes of cargo, almost silently and efficiently. It needs little power to move loads since it’s buoyant and moves through the low-friction medium of air. It can dock anywhere. ...