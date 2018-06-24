Airtel battles trolls as brands learn to navigate hate

Airtel found itself at the rough end of a raging battle on bigotry and religious discrimination recently. A customer refused to be served by an executive because he followed a particular religion and initially it seemed as if the company was sidestepping the issue.

Airtel clarified its position after Twitter blew up over the comments, but it took a day to come out with an open letter that said it did not endorse the views of the prejudiced and abusive customer. It was too late and even as Airtel has been vocal in its condemnation of such behaviour ever since, the outrage on social media still ...