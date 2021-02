Airtel DTH exit a blip in Warburg Pincus' blockbuster India story

US-based private equity (PE) house Warburg Pincus’ exit from Bharti Airtel’s DTH arm marks one of its shortest stints in the companies it has invested in, and of all its exits, this has been the one with the lowest returns. Warburg, which bought 20 per cent in the DTH business of Airtel in 2017, has quit with 0.4 times returns.

Analysts tracking the company said Bharti bought it back for its unified digital play. The fund, which has invested over $5 billion in the country since 1995, has some of best exits in its PE investment. Its exit from the parent Bharti Airtel was a ...