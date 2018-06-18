Airtel embroils into controversy over a tweet from its customer

Bharti Airtel, the country’s largest telecom operator, has got into a controversy as one of its customers did not want a representative to resolve a problem. Rather, the customer demanded a hindu representative to resolve the issue.

It began with a complaint from a Pooja Singh on Twitter, the online and social networking service. This was about her direct-to-home connection on Twitter. An representative named replied that the company would get back to her shortly, with more information.

However, this is what Pooja Singh said (@pooja303singh): “Dear Shohaib (sic), as you’re a and I have no faith in your working ethics because Kuran may have different version for customer service, thus requesting you to assign a Hindu representative for my request. Thanks.”



