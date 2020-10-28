Airtel foreign ownership puzzle stumps investors again, stock sheds gains

Confusion surrounding foreign ownership in caught traders on the wrong foot for the second time. In early trade, shares of India’s No. 2 telecom operator jumped as much as 12.6 per cent—most in six months—buoyed by strong September quarter earnings and buzz that the overseas investment limit has been hiked to 100 per cent.

Jump in user base and margin improvement helped the stock end with a gain of 3.3 per cent in a falling market. Nevertheless, it fell 8.3 per cent from day’s high of Rs 488 to end at Rs 448 as the increase in ownership turned out to be a false alarm.

Dealing rooms were abuzz that depository firm National Securities Depository (NSDL) has set Airtel’s foreign investment limit at 100 per cent. Many brokers even circulated projections that the move could result into buying worth Rs 3,000 crore from exchange traded funds (ETFs) as it would result in doubling of so-called foreign inclusion factor (FIF) in global indices such as the MSCI Emerging Market index.

However, it later emerged the has maintained a status quo on Airtel’s

“ has received the approval for increase in foreign investment up to 100 per cent. The said approval is subject to certain conditions which are in the process of being complied with and overall foreign investment limit for the time being, shall be monitored at 49 per cent,” remains the investment status as per NDSL, which is tasked with monitoring foreign portfolio investor (FPI) limits in Indian

This is not the first time a similar the Airtel scrip has seen a similar controversy. In August, shares of Airtel had dropped after MSCI had halved Airtel’s weighting on the MSCI India index from 3.68 per cent to 1.92 per cent during its August review. Many had slammed MSCI for pruning the weight instead of increasing it, citing Airtel’s approval to hike to 100 per cent.

“MSCI is aware of the government approval to increase the foreign ownership limited of to 100 per cent, announced at the beginning of 2020. However, MSCI is not aware of any public information on the potential effective date of this change," MSCI had said back then.

Market players say market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) should probe the matter.

“Some elements in the market are taking advantage of the ambiguity around Airtel’s should check if anyone is making wrongful gains out of this,” said a market expert.

So what is the actual FPI cap in Bharti Airtel now?

While Airtel has hiked the limit to 100 per cent in principle, the company needs to address some issues on overseas investment limits in its subsidiaries before the changes come into effect.

Until then, that the foreign ownership cap would remain at 49 per cent under the automatic route and the government approval route for beyond 49 per cent.