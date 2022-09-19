Airtel, Jio to spend about Rs 400 crore on ads during festive season

-
ALSO READ
1 in 2 citizens surveyed, says received ads based on private conversation
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Key things to watch in telcos' Q1 results
Myntra creates 16,000 jobs to cater to surge in festive season demand
Should you buy jewellery stocks ahead of the festive season?
Vodafone Idea zooms 9% on heavy volumes, hits highest level since May
-
Amid anticipation of the launch of 5G services in October, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio together will outdo Vodafone Idea (Vi) as they will likely spend the bulk of around Rs 350-400 crore in festive season advertising, reported The Economic Times on Monday.
All three telcos -- Airtel, Jio, and Vi -- will have tactical campaigns for the festival quarters as Bharti Airtel is set to lead the media spending in the category, media planners told ET.
"This festive season, brands have the option to invest in media spending on three major (entertainment) properties - the FIFA World Cup, the ICC-T20 World Cup, and the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati," DDB Mudra Group's Rammohan Sundaram told ET.
There would also be on-ground campaigns deployed at points of sale and other touchpoints of customers, Sundaram further told ET.
Earlier, planners had estimated that telcos will spend around Rs 700 crore in media spending in FY23 amid estimated 5G rollouts, however, the actual amount may be lower as cash-strapped Vi has not revealed any plans for the same yet.
Vi has said it will be able to launch 5G services only after it lines up fresh loans and finalises 5G network gear procurement deals with multiple suppliers, reports ET.
However, some planners expect Vi to spend a good amount on advertising during the festive season in a bid to undergird its existing 4G campaign.
In the past, all three telcos have had tactical campaigns ahead of the new network launch. Launched with a 4G network, Jio had "Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan" campaign, for which it optimised media spending during the Indian Premier League (IPL).
For Vi, this will be the first campaign since the merger, which was announced in 2020.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 12:41 IST