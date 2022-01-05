Airtel Payments Bank gets permission to function as scheduled bank from RBI

on Tuesday said it has been categorised as a scheduled bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

With this, can now pitch for government-issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and primary auctions and undertake both central and state government business, besides participating in government-operated welfare schemes, it said in a statment.

Airtel Payments Bank is among the fastest-growing digital banks in the country, with a base of 115 million users. It offers a suite of digital solutions through the Airtel Thanks app and a retail network of over 500,000 neighbourhood banking points.

