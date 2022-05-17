Airtel Q4 net up 3x to Rs 2,008 cr on tariff hike, exceptional income

-
ALSO READ
Analysts bullish on Bharti Airtel as growth in mobile biz supports outlook
Bharti Airtel profit drops 2.8% to Rs 830 crore in Q3; revenue up 12.6%
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Moody's revises Bharti Airtel ratings outlook to positive from stable
Telecom tariff hike augurs well for Airtel, industry-wide revision likely
-
Bharti Airtel reported a near three-fold increase in its net profit to Rs 2,008 crore in fourth quarter FY 22 led by gains from tariff hike and exceptional income. In the same quarter last year Airtel had posted a net profit of Rs 759 crore.
Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 22.3 per cent to Rs 31,500 crore on a year-on-year basis while average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 9.2 per cent sequentially and by over 22 per cent on a year on year basis to Rs 178.
Mobile service providers undertook a 20 per cent tariff hike last November resulting in revenue growth for all the companies. Airtel’s fourth quarter result was also boosted by exceptional income of Rs 906 crore which included gains from sale of telecom tower assets and settlement with a strategic vendor.
At an operating level the company registered a 27 per cent year on year growth in profit to Rs 15,998 crore while operating margins rose by a modest 1.9 percentage point to 50.8 per cent.
Airtel said it continues to gain market share in the 4G segment and its total customer base in the 4G segment has crossed over 200 million at the end of fourth quarter. Over the last year it added 21.5 million 4G customers which is a 12 per cent growth over the previous year. Its average data per user at 18.8 GBs/month too is the highest among
peers.
During the quarter the company also rolled out 7000 towers to increase connectivity and improve network experience. Overall quarterly capex however saw a 12 per cent decline on a year on year basis to Rs 5,997 crore while the free cash flow rose 74 per cent to Rs 10,001 crore in the same period.
“The mobile business revenues were up 9.5 per cent as we saw the full flow through of tariff increase. Airtel continues to have the highest ARPU at Rs 178. Our Homes and enterprise business continue to exhibit very strong growth momentum, reflecting the resilience of our overall portfolio. Our strong balance sheet and cash flows have enabled us to further repay some of our spectrum liabilities ahead of schedule and improve our leverage,” Airtel’s managing director and chief executive officer (South Asia), Gopal Vittal said in a statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU