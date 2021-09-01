Airtel takes a leaf out of Reliance Jio as telecom battle intensifies

When, last Sunday, Bharti Airtel announced a Rs 21,000 crore rights issue, analysts pointed out that its structure was similar to that of Reliance’s issue in June 2020. One similarity is that shareholders in both companies have to pay only 25 per cent of the money on application. The rest is to be paid in two tranches.

In Bharti Airtel’s case, it is within 36 months; in Reliance Jio’s, it is within 17 months. Two, both managements have committed that the promoters will subscribe to the unsubscribed portion of the issue to give it a solid backing. Sunil Mittal, chairman of ...