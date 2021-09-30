Airtel unit Nxtra to invest Rs 5,000 cr to expand data centre business

on Thursday announced that its unit Nxtra will invest Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 to scale up its business.

Nxtra plans to build seven hyper-scale data centres that will triple its capacities and help India become a regional hub for data centres.

The investment would be made through a mix of internal accruals, equity infusion and debt, said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business. Private equity firm Carlyle holds 25 per cent stake in Nxtra Data Limited

The expansion has been announced amid growing digital penetration and adoption of cloud. Introduction of 5G services is expected to increase data consumption further and give a boost to the business. Currently Airtel has ten large data centres and has a coverage in seventy cities.

Chitkara said that the company has around 400 Indian and global customers and its revenue has tripled since 2017-18.

“Our experience of operating secure data centres, deep brand trust in the enterprise segment and the ability to deliver end-to-end digital transformation solutions positions us well to serve the emerging requirements of India’s connected economy,” he added.

Data centres are power guzzlers and countries have taken various approaches to regulate their growth. While Singapore has put a temporary pause on new data centres, certain political parties in Ireland are seeking a ban on all future data centres.

Airtel said that it is scaling up use of green energy and aims to source 50 per cent of the power requirements of these centres through renewable sources as part of its overall greenhouse emission reduction targets. The company has commissioned captive solar power plants in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and more are in pipeline.