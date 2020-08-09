Airtel, Vodafone Idea await SC decision on staggered payment of AGR dues

The Supreme Court of India is expected to give its final verdict in the (AGR) case that will decide whether or not telecom firms and will be allowed a relaxed payment structure for clearing the dues they owe to the Union government.

Both had sought 20 years to make their AGR payment to the government.

has so far paid Rs 7,854 crore of its total Rs 50,399 crore dues. The company had pleaded that it be allowed to make the remaining payment in a staggered manner over a period of 20 years, as it was under tremendous financial stress and was also unable to pay salaries to its employees.

The company provisioned over Rs 19,900 crore towards AGR payment and other dues during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

As per government estimates, owes Rs 43,780 crore of AGR dues, of which the company has paid Rs 18,004 crore, so the balance is Rs 25,976 crore.

Tata Teleservices has paid about Rs 4,197 crore and the balance amount due is about Rs 12,601 crore.

AGR CASE SO FAR: The Supreme Court on October 24, 2019 upheld DoT's definition of AGR, ending the 14-year old legal battle between telecom operators and the government

SC on February 14 had asked to deposit their past dues for spectrum and licences immediately

In March, in its prayer petition to the SC, DOT sought relief via 20-year staggered payment for the telcos' dues linked to the AGR along with a waiver of interest and penalty

On June 11, the Supreme Court had directed and to file a reply on the roadmap of payment, time to be allowed, and securities

On June 18, SC was informed by the Centre that DOT has decided to withdraw 96 per cent of the Rs 4 trillion demand for AGR related dues raised against non-telecom PSUs like GAIL