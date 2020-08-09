Airtel, Vodafone Idea await SC decision on staggered payment of AGR dues

-
The Supreme Court of India is expected to give its final verdict in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case that will decide whether or not telecom firms Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be allowed a relaxed payment structure for clearing the dues they owe to the Union government.
Both companies had sought 20 years to make their AGR payment to the government.
Vodafone Idea has so far paid Rs 7,854 crore of its total Rs 50,399 crore dues. The company had pleaded that it be allowed to make the remaining payment in a staggered manner over a period of 20 years, as it was under tremendous financial stress and was also unable to pay salaries to its employees.
The company provisioned over Rs 19,900 crore towards AGR payment and other dues during the first quarter of the current fiscal.
As per government estimates, Bharti Airtel owes Rs 43,780 crore of AGR dues, of which the company has paid Rs 18,004 crore, so the balance is Rs 25,976 crore.
Tata Teleservices has paid about Rs 4,197 crore and the balance amount due is about Rs 12,601 crore.
