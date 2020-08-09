JUST IN
Airtel, Vodafone Idea await SC decision on staggered payment of AGR dues

Both companies had sought 20 years time to make payment

Megha Manchanda  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone Idea has so far paid Rs 7,854 crore of its total Rs 50,399 crore dues

The Supreme Court of India is expected to give its final verdict in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case that will decide whether or not telecom firms Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be allowed a relaxed payment structure for clearing the dues they owe to the Union government.

Both companies had sought 20 years to make their AGR payment to the government.

Vodafone Idea has so far paid Rs 7,854 crore of its total Rs 50,399 crore dues. The company had pleaded that it be allowed to make the remaining payment in a staggered manner over a period of 20 years, as it was under tremendous financial stress and was also unable to pay salaries to its employees.

The company provisioned over Rs 19,900 crore towards AGR payment and other dues during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

As per government estimates, Bharti Airtel owes Rs 43,780 crore of AGR dues, of which the company has paid Rs 18,004 crore, so the balance is Rs 25,976 crore.

Tata Teleservices has paid about Rs 4,197 crore and the balance amount due is about Rs 12,601 crore.

AGR CASE SO FAR:

  • The Supreme Court on October 24, 2019 upheld DoT's definition of AGR, ending the 14-year old legal battle between telecom operators and the government
  • SC on February 14 had asked companies to deposit their past dues for spectrum and licences immediately
  • In March, in its prayer petition to the SC, DOT sought relief via 20-year staggered payment for the telcos' dues linked to the AGR along with a waiver of interest and penalty
  • On June 11, the Supreme Court had directed Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to file a reply on the roadmap of payment, time to be allowed, and securities
  • On June 18, SC was informed by the Centre that DOT has decided to withdraw 96 per cent of the Rs 4 trillion demand for AGR related dues raised against non-telecom PSUs like GAIL

AGR DUES:

  • Vodafone Idea: Rs 50,399 crore
  • Bharti Airtel: Rs 43,780 crore
  • Tata Teleservices : Rs 12,601 crore
First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 15:29 IST

