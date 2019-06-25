Airtel, Vodafone Idea continue to lose subscribers; Jio, BSNL gain in April

-
While wireless subscriber additions for April remained flat, growing 0.04 per cent to 1.16 billion after a decline of nearly 22 million in March, the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India showed that rural subscription growth dipped 1.38 per cent to 509.6 million. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea continued to lose subscribers even as Reliance Jio and BSNL gained subscribers.
