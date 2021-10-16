Aiwa looks to resurrect its legacy charm for audiophiles in India

In the early 2000s, as the car market began to take off, Aiwa of Japan was among the best-known brands for car audio systems. Together with TVs, it was a reasonably well recognised brand in India even as the Sonys and Panasonics were making strong inroads. Around 2010, it went off the radar.

Now, the consumer electronics company, which made the first-ever tape recorder, is looking to resurrect its legacy charm for audiophiles in India. Aiwa’s retreat from the Indian market had partly to do with serial ownership changes. Though it made a name for itself with tape recorders and ...