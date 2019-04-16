Ajay Dixit elevated as Cairn CEO as Sudhir Mathur calls it a day

Cairn Oil & Gas, a division of Ltd, has announced the appointment of Ajay Kumar Dixit as its Chief Executive Officer.

Dixit succeeds Sudhir Mathur, who after seven successful years with the company, moves on to pursue personal endeavors, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Dixit had joined in 2015 from Siemens where he was He is an alumni of Delhi College of Engineering and had served as the acting CEO of Vedanta’s Aluminium and Power business before being elevated to this new role.

The company said that his leadership will support Cairn’s vision to realize the full potential of Barmer block, grow the offshore business and appraisal of new blocks under OALP I and discovered small fields (DSF-II).

Cairn today produces approximately 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is about 25 per cent of India’s crude production and has a vision to take up its contribution to 50 per cent. The company has planned investments worth $3.5 billion over the next four years to ramp up its production.