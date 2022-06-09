Akasa Air concludes sale and lease back of 5 Boeing 737 Max planes

-
ALSO READ
Return to service: 90-hour solution to Boeing 737 MAX simulator fault?
SpiceJet restricts 90 pilots from flying 737 MAX aircraft after DGCA fine
'Working closely with SpiceJet on aircraft deliveries': Boeing India head
SpiceJet Boeing 737 Max returns to Chennai after mid-air emergency
Simulator fault: DGCA asks SpiceJet to retrain 90 737 Max first officers
-
Akasa Air has concluded the sale and lease back of five Boeing 737 Max aicraft with Ireland-based Griffin Global Asset Management.
The aircraft deliveries will begin this month and the airline plans to start operations in July.
"We are pleased to have Griffon as our partners in growth as we embark on our aviation journey. The high degree of confidence and endorsement from the Griffin team is a testimony to Akasa Air's robust and sustainable future," the airline's CEO Vinay Dube said in a statement.
"We are honoured to enter into this long-term relationship right from Akasa’s launch. They have developed a business strategy that addresses a need in the market and assembled a very impressive team to execute that plan,” said Ryan McKenna, Griffin’s Chief Executive Officer
Akasa Air, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ordered 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft last November. It intends to induct upto18-20 aircraft in the first year and will focus on connecting tier-II cities.
Last month it selected Navitaire to power its reservation system and its digital retailing strategies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU