Akshaya Patra's governance in question as 4 independent directors resign

-
ALSO READ
BJP's Sambit Patra admitted to hospital after showing Covid-19 symptoms
Sonu Sood beats Akshay to top celebrity performance in lockdown: Check list
Technocrats versus politicians
In pics: World's top-paid celebs; Akshay Kumar only Indian with $48.5 mn
Wanted: An MPC with more power and 'flexibility'
-
Four prominent independent directors have resigned from non-profit organisation Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF) due to differences between them and the APF's chair and vice-chairman, Times of India reported. According to the report, the differences were in the relationship between the organisation and certain temple trusts.
The four who quit — former Infosys CFOs Mohandas Pai and V Balakrishnan, Raj Kondur, co-founder of Chrys Capital, and Abhay Jain, adviser to Manipal Education & Medical Group — wanted to keep a distance from the temple trusts.
Times of India reported that several rounds of discussions to address issues hit a stalemate. APF vice-chairman Chanchalapathi Dasa told, "Resignations are not related to governance issues or related-party transaction."
However, APF audit committee's communication to the board highlights several lapses, including a lack of basic internal financial control.
The four people who resigned were responsible for building the non-profit into such a massive organisation. In 2019-20, it received Rs 248 crore as grants and cash subsidy, and Rs 352 crore as public donations. APF feeds 1.8 million children in 19,039 government and government-aided schools across 12 states and two Union Territories.
APF’s Chanchalapathi Dasa acknowledged the receipt of whistleblower complaints. He said, “The matter was investigated under the supervision of the audit committee, recoveries made and action taken on persons involved.” He said the newly appointed chairman of the audit committee will review related-party transactions for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, and advise the organisation for any required remedial actions. To this Suresh Senapaty, former Wipro CFO and former member of APF’s audit committee, said, “Responses contained in these questions are selective and do not completely reflect the truth.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU