JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

JNPT crane insurance covers full replacement along with loss of business

Alkem Labs Q1 profit jumps 2-fold to Rs 423.2 cr, revenue up at Rs 2,004 cr
Business Standard

Nalco-Midhani JV to rope in environmental consultant for AP aluminium plant

The JV has been formed to set up 60,000 tonnes per annum high-end aluminium alloy production plant at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

Topics
Nalco | Mishra Dhatu Nigam Midhani | environmental clearance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

metals sector, lead, copper, aluminium, steel
The environmental consultant will fulfill the statutory requirement and assist UADNL in obtaining environmental clearance for the Nellore project from appropriate authorities, the tender document said.

Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Ltd (UADNL), a joint venture firm of Nalco and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (Midhani), plans to rope in a consultant for getting environmental clearance for its proposed high-end aluminium alloy plant at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

The contractor or consulting agency will have to obtain environmental clearance including preparation or conducting Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies, prepare an environmental management plan for the project site and other studies, according to a tender floated by the JV.

The environmental consultant will fulfill the statutory requirement and assist UADNL in obtaining environmental clearance for the Nellore project from appropriate authorities, the tender document said.

The JV has been formed to set up 60,000 tonnes per annum high-end aluminium alloy production plant at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

UADNL is proposed to manufacture and supply aluminium alloy products consisting of flat-rolled products, forgings, extrusions etc to meet the strategic requirement of defence, aerospace and transport applications under 'Make in India' approach of the government.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 18:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU