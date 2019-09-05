All major economies are experiencing a slowdown, says chairman of TVS Motor

TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan believes that the auto sector, currently in the grip of a slowdown, will revive by January. In an interview with Business Standard, Srinivasan said that the government was taking measures to address the situation. Edited excerpts: How optimistic are you on the auto industry turning around with government measures? We must look at what is happening in India in a global context.

Every market in the world is slowing down. China, with the trade war still on, is going through recession. Although they are not talking about it, their manufacturing is ...