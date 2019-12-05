Allcargo Logistics enters express segment with Rs 450-crore Gati stake buy

Ltd, part of the Avvashya Group, has entered the express logistics segment by acquiring a 44.64 per cent stake in Gati Ltd.

“The stake buy is a combination of 10 per cent promoter shareholding, which will trigger an open offer of 26 per cent and the balance will be via preferential shares. This will bring the total deal size to Rs 450 crore,” Shashi Kiran Shetty, founder and chairman of Allcargo Logistics, told Business Standard today.

Founded by Mahendra Agarwal in 1989, Gati pioneered express distribution in India. Today, it offers a variety of offerings, spanning from express distribution to third-party (3PL) operations.

The deal will be funded by a combination of debt and internal accruals, apart from the open offer, informed Shetty.

plans to sell some of its non-core assets such as cranes and equipment as part of the internal accrual arrangement.

Also, the company is in talks with large private-equity and real-estate players to dilute its stake in five logistics parks. “The plan is to become a minority stakeholder in the logistics park segment within two months and divert funds from this deal to lower the debt portion of the Gati acquisition,” informed Shetty.

The company is at an advance stage of talks for the sale of its stake in logistics parks.

The 44.64 per cent stake purchase in Gati is not the end of the deal for The company has already chalked out a plan to become a majority stakeholder in the express business, Shetty said.

“With the acquisition of 10 per cent promoter's stake in Gati, we clearly get the management right. The bigger plan is to take controlling stake in the entity in near future,” said Shetty.

Kintetsu World Express (KWE), part of the $10.3 billion Kintetsu Group Holdings, Japan; which entered into a joint venture with Gati to form the GATI-KWE subsidiary in 2012, will continue to remain invested and retain its association with GatiI, the company statement said.

Meanwhile, Systematix Corporate Services Ltd has acted as an exclusive financial advisor to the parties for this transaction.

According to a study by Deloitte in 2018, the Indian express industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 17 per cent and reach Rs 48,000 crore by 2023.

With a large number of players, the intensity of the competition is high for the industry in general, though industry leaders with ability to differentiate on service quality and network are in a relatively better position, said a Crisil report on study of Express Industry in India.

“This alliance strengthens Gati with more management bandwidth, operational synergies, cross-selling opportunities, and financial strength. The alliance will also help consolidate GatiI’s position in the domestic logistics sector by adding capabilities that cover the entire range of logistics functions for its customers, and increase GatiI’s revenue potential,” Agarwal of Gati said.