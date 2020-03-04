Allcargo Logistics gets Sebi nod for open offer to buy 26% in Gati

In the third and final phase of becoming the controlling stakeholder in express logistics company Gati Ltd, today said it has received the go-ahead from for its open offer to acquire approximately 31.7 million shares, or a 26 per cent stake in Gati at Rs 75 a share.

Full acceptance of the open offer will take Allcargo’s stake in Gati to 46.83 per cent marking completion of an acquisition process, which was initiated on December 5, 2019.

Shares of Gati Ltd today ended at Rs 66.55 per share on BSE. Meanwhile, the stock ended at Rs 110.40, up one per cent from previous close on BSE.

The open offer is likely to be launched this month and will close in April 2020, said the company.

Allcargo, the multi-modal logistics firm, has already deposited Rs 238 crore - equivalent to 100 percent of the capital required to fund the open offer - into an escrow account set up as per norms for the open offer transaction.

Allcargo also completed the first two phases of the deal comprising preferential share allotment and part purchase of promoter stake in Gati in January. As part of this process, two directors of have been appointed on board of Gati Ltd.

“The acquisition is in line with Allcargo Logistics’ long-term strategy to strengthen its domestic business. The acquisition will further synergize our efforts to offer end-to-end services to our domestic and international customers. Apart from helping us consolidate our position as the true end-to-end logistics solutions provider, the acquisition will catapult us into the market-leading position in domestic express logistics segment,” the release quoted Shashi Kiran Shetty, chairman at Allcargo Logistics as saying.

Operating an asset-light and hub and spoke model, Gati Ltd currently has presence in 727 districts in India. While Allcargo Logistics looks to take majority stake in Gati, the latter continues to be amid a court dispute over ownership of the shares within promoter family.

Sons and wife of Gati promoter Mahendra Agarwal, have approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against him for alleged oppression and mismanagement in the company and have sought reconstitution of the board.

The Agarwal family members have approached the Hyderabad bench of the seeking tribunal’s intervention in the affairs of the company.