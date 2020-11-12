Allcargo Logistics moves 76-mtr long super-sized cargo for L&T Hydrocarbon

today said it has managed one of the largest over-dimensional cargo (ODC) movements in India by moving a 76-metre long consignment from L&T Hazira in Gujarat to IOCL Paradip in Odisha.

The Projects & Equipment (P&E) division of managed the entire multimodal ODC project cargo movement, said the company in its release.

The movement of nine super ODC comprising heavy equipments such as glycol field stripper, vacuum effect evaporator and MEG column was delivered from the manufacturing yard at Hazira to project location in IOCL Paradip.

The mission involved direct transportation of six packages from L&T factory to Adani Hazira Port by road, vessel voyage from Adani Hazira Port to Paradip Port (PICT) and land transportation from PICT to IOCL Refinery using shore road, said AllCargo.

The movement also involved transportation of three packages from L&T Jetty to Adani Hazira Port by vessel and from PICT to IOCL site by road.

Overcoming few operational challenges and maneuvering constraints, the team of project logistics professionals at planned and executed the transportation with perfection and utmost safety banking on incisive knowledge and unparalleled multi-modal transport operations efficiency.

Allcargo also pressed into service its advanced equipment and operators to ensure smooth movement of the ODC.

While managing the ODC transportation, the Allcargo Logistics team adhered to all the required safety and precaution norms and complied with all guidelines. All those involved on-ground wore masks and used sanitisers and followed social distancing norms.

“There are always inherent challenges involved in the process of moving ODC. In this case, challenges multiplied due to size and shape. However, our P&E team rose to the occasion and demonstrated extraordinary commitment and proficiency to ensure safe and hassle-free multimodal movement, delivering superior customer satisfaction. Our specialised project movement service has set up a benchmark of its own leveraging incomparable expertise and commitment to excellence,” the release quoted Rahul Rai, business head of project & engineering division at Allcargo Logistics Limited as saying.