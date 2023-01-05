JUST IN
Business Standard

Allegis Group names Venkat Shastry as new India managing director

Talent solutions firm says executive will focus on revenue, customers and partner relationships

Topics
Talent management | Employment

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

hiring

Allegis Group, an international talent solutions company, has appointed Venkat Shastry as its new India regional managing director effective January 5.

Shastry will focus on revenue, profit, and customer excellence. He will strengthen partner relationships and work with the local ecosystem, the firm said.

Shastry succeeds Pravin Tatavarti, who stepped down from the role at the end of 2022.

“India’s talent dividend is driving a competitive advantage at global tech firms as they adopt a digital-first talent playbook to succeed in the new normal. At the heart of India’s digital hub are a robust skills repository and a talent pool demonstrating agility, resilience, and readiness to embrace change as new technologies continue to permeate our daily lives,” said Shastry.

Shastry was a partner at executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles in India, responsible for technology and services practices. Before that, he worked with consulting firm Korn Ferry as office managing director. He was part of the founding teams at Stanton Chase India and People One Consulting, which were acquired by Recruit Holdings and Adecco respectively.

“Our India business is one of the brightest opportunities and we believe Venkat, along with the rest of our team, will help us create maximum customer value,” said Richard Waag, President, Allegis Group APAC.

Valued at $14.5 billion, Allegis has a presence in over 500 global locations. The firm has more than 8,000 employees in India and owns brands like TEKsystems, Actalent, Allegis Global Solutions, and Aston Carter.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 15:43 IST

`
