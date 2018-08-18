JUST IN
Kerala floods: With airport shut, Alliance Air to use Cochin naval base

Alliance Air will start scheduled commercial flights using ATRs between Bengaluru and Cochin Naval Airbase from August 20

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Kerala floods
People wait for aid on the roof of their house at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala | Photo: Reuters

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, will use the Cochin Naval Airbase because the main airport's operations have come to a standstill due to the floods in Kerala.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu tweeted saying that in view of disruption of flights from Cochin airport due to floods, a joint team sent by the Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved starting of scheduled commercial flights using ATRs by Alliance Air between Bengaluru and Cochin Naval Airbase from August 20.

ALSO READ: Kerala floods: NDRF's biggest rescue operation to date evacuates 10,000

He said that more destinations such as Coimbatore and Madurai would be added soon. Other airlines were also likely to join Alliance Air, said the minister.

First Published: Sat, August 18 2018. 22:32 IST

