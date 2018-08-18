Kerala floods: With airport shut, Alliance Air to use Cochin naval base

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, will use the Cochin Naval Airbase because the main airport's operations have come to a standstill due to the floods in Kerala.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu tweeted saying that in view of disruption of flights from due to floods, a joint team sent by the Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved starting of scheduled commercial flights using ATRs by between Bengaluru and Cochin Naval Airbase from August 20.





He said that more destinations such as Coimbatore and Madurai would be added soon. Other airlines were also likely to join Alliance Air, said the minister.

