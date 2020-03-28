Alphabet to donate $800 mn in response to coronavirus outbreak

Alphabet Inc will donate more than $800 million (645 million pounds) in funds towards producing medical supplies used to fight COVID-19, and in ad credits to government and health organizations and businesses, Chief Executive Officer said on Friday.

The company is working with Magid Glove and Safety to produce 2 million to 3 million face masks, and will financially support efforts to boost the production capacity for lifesaving medical devices and personal protective equipment, Pichai said.

The rapid outbreak, which has killed nearly 25,000 people globally, has strained healthcare systems around the world and led to a shortage of medical equipment including face masks and ventilators.

The company will provide $340 million in Google ad credits to small and medium businesses active on its platform and $250 million in ad grants for the World Health Organization and many government agencies, Pichai said in a blog post.





Alibaba's Jack Ma joins Twitter with first tweet on mask donation to US

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma has joined Twitter.

In his first tweet, Ma posted photos of a China Eastern Airlines plane with boxes of test kits and face masks slated to be shipped and donated to the U.S. from Shanghai.

“All the best to our friends in America,” he wrote, which garnered more than 3,500 retweets and 20,000 likes in the first hour after posting. He describes himself as a “teacher, philanthropist, entrepreneur” in his newly created profile, which topped 10,000 followers in an hour.

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey retweeted Ma’s post, welcoming him to the platform.