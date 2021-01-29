AM/NS India inks Rs 5,000 crore MoU with Posco for hot rolled coil supply

-
ALSO READ
AM/NS mulls steel plant in Odisha seven years after ArcelorMittal pull out
ArcelorMittal-Nippon JV launches brands in HR steel, rolled plate segments
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India EBITDA drops 23.5% to $107 mn in June qtr
A year of ArcelorMittal Nippon: A 'new type of steel company' in the works
Steel makers raise prices by Rs 1,200 per tonne on demand uptick
-
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Posco Maharashtra to supply hot rolled coils (HRC) in 2021. The MoU is valued at about Rs 5,000 crore.
The agreement is the sixth such between two companies since 2015. As part of the agreement signed on January 27, AM/NS India and POSCO Maharashtra Steel will also jointly work to enhance the quality of current grades and develop new value-added grades to provide state-of-the-art steel products and solutions to consumers.
With its manufacturing facility at Hazira, Gujarat, AM/NS India is strategically placed to support Posco Maharashtra facility with HRC for manufacturing cold rolled and coated steel.
Commenting on the MoU, Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, AM/NS India, said, “We will continue supporting POSCO Maharashtra Steel in its endeavours as AM/NS India has always focused on value addition and development of value-added grades for customers.”
Sung Lae Chun, chief managing director, Posco Maharashtra Steel said, “The MoU with AM/NS India is a definitive recognition of the company’s abilities to produce the best-in-class steel given their combined management strength, technical, operational, marketing expertise as well as the commitment to safe and sustainable steelmaking.”
“They are an ideal strategic partner for POSCO Maharashtra Steel and the partnership between the two entities is a benchmark relationship for us globally,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU